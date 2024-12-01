Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after buying an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611,452 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,783,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 591,514 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,660.56. This represents a 16.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Michael Williams acquired 13,800 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,680. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 118,517 shares of company stock worth $439,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

