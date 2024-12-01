Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,123,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

