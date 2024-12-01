Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $817,661.35. This represents a 73.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,627.59. This trade represents a 52.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $310.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.35 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.15.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.49%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

