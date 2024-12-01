Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

HOG stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $44.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $570,405.75. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.