Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,798,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after acquiring an additional 640,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,100,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

