Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,183 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 33.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 61,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 111,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

