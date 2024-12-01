Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 813 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in GSK by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,425,000 after purchasing an additional 870,449 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GSK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,222,000 after purchasing an additional 342,365 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in GSK by 1.7% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in GSK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,496,254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after buying an additional 63,052 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3928 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 19.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

