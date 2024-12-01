Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,194 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in EQT by 18,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

EQT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $45.44 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.