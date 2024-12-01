Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ HWCPZ traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $25.33. 7,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.