Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Sells $49,841.22 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) Director Victor Eugene Renuart sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $49,841.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,259.36. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Victor Eugene Renuart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Griffon alerts:

On Tuesday, November 26th, Victor Eugene Renuart sold 4,500 shares of Griffon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $380,070.00.

Griffon Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $84.30 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.24 million. Griffon had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 108.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Griffon

Institutional Trading of Griffon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Griffon by 74.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 202,685 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Griffon by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 283,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,800,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,433,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.