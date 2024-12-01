GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Up 53.9% in November

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

