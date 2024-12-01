GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Up 53.9% in November

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile
