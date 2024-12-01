Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SNSR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 10,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,044. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $245.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
