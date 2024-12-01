Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,829 shares of company stock worth $59,952,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

