Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock opened at $243.92 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.52.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

