Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 441 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 245.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 301.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 44.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

