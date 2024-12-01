Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.97 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

