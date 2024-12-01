Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 10,156 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,373 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 192,163 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,081 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

