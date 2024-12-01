Glazer Capital LLC Sells 3,919 Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBMC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 78,742.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 471,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 825,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 665,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBMC opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $11.60.

In other Trailblazer Merger Co. I news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391.60. The trade was a 98.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

