Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 939,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 653,388 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 102.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 678,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 343,231 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the second quarter worth about $3,269,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

ALCY stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

