Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,929 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Axonics worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Axonics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Axonics by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,526.42. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

