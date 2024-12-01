Glazer Capital LLC Invests $5.77 Million in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,572,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,985,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Price Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 90.38%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

