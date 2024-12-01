Giorgio R. Saumat Acquires 104,999 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 104,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15,749.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,892,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,283,894.05. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:UNOV opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNOV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

