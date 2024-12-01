Giorgio R. Saumat Acquires 104,999 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 104,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15,749.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,892,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,283,894.05. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:UNOV opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNOV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

