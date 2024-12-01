Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

View Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.