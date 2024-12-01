GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$66.64 and last traded at C$66.41, with a volume of 211002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$65.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6870788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.90%.

Insider Activity at GFL Environmental

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.39, for a total transaction of C$32,036,634.00. Also, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 7,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.86, for a total value of C$424,232.38. Insiders have sold 687,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,805,967 over the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

