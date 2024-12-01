GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDI shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.50 to C$41.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$36.21 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$30.77 and a 52-week high of C$40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15. The stock has a market cap of C$533.74 million, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.74.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

