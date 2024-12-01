FSA Wealth Management LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $176.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.68 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

