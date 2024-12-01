FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,393,718,000 after buying an additional 251,876 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 33,125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,442,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,431,432,000 after acquiring an additional 264,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,247,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 181,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.05.
Amgen Stock Up 1.0 %
AMGN stock opened at $282.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.18. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 115.24%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
