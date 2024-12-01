FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $8,615,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 321.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

