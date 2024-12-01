FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $131,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Xylem by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,593,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $52,169,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,851,000 after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.67 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.