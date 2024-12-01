FSA Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,796 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.82 and a fifty-two week high of $300.38. The firm has a market cap of $449.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

