FSA Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,366,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $96.48 and a 12-month high of $136.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

