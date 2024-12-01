Freedom Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

