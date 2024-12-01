Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.61 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $151,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,252. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.