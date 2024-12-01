Freedom Investment Management Inc. Invests $322,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

OEF opened at $290.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.59 and its 200-day moving average is $269.80. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $213.40 and a 1-year high of $290.77.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.