Freedom Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $40,573,000.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $237.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $148.38 and a 12 month high of $243.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.76. The company has a market cap of $291.89 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

