Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $416,000 Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 36.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 14.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 100.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,355,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,323 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SKM stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

