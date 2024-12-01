Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 56,755 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,755 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 0.3 %

CELH opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

