Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $512.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $196.04.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

