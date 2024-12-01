Fred Alger Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Allan Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 62,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,211,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 95,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 352,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.