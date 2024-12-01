Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,540,000 after buying an additional 1,093,219 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,006,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $212.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $119.15 and a 1-year high of $216.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

