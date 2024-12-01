Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ FOSLL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,469. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

