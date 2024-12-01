Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Fortescue Stock Performance
Shares of FSUGY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. 35,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,480. Fortescue has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07.
Fortescue Company Profile
