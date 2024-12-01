FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,334,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Humacyte by 693.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 524,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Humacyte stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $568.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUMA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price target on shares of Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $854,755.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,076,004.36. This represents a 4.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at $217,490.40. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,662,886 shares of company stock worth $7,489,538. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte



Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

