Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by Williams Trading to “Hold” Rating

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $701,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $2,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $283,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

