Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497,074 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.71% of AZEK worth $318,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $86,719,000. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 742,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 459,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 136.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 366,025 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 106.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 646,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 25.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,298,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,724,000 after buying an additional 265,827 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

AZEK opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

