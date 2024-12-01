Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 418.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $206.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.34 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

