Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWEB opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.69. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48.

Get Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.