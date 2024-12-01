Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.13 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6,089.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 154,115 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 333.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,984,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 319,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RWO stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.