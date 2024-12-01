Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JIRE. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.