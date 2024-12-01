Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 495.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaye Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,011,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 938,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 379,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PID opened at $19.35 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $857.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.